France hammer Italy to keep Six Nations title hopes alive

February 24, 2025 Lindsay O'Connor Rugby 0
France

Men’s Six Nations

Italy (17) 24

Tries: Menoncello, Brex, Garbisi Cons: Allan 2, Garbisi Pens: Allan

France (35) 73

Tries: Guillard, Mauvaka, Dupont 2, Boudehent, Barre 2, Alldritt, Bielle-Biarrey, Attissogbe, Barassi Cons: Ramos 8, Lucu

France scored 11 tries to thrash Italy in a high-scoring contest to set up a potential Six Nations decider with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

The game, with 14 tries, broke the previous championship record of 12 tries in a match, and it was also France’s highest score in the Six Nations.

In a thrilling 52-point first half, Italy opened the scoring through Tommaso Menoncello, but France scored three tries to regain control.

