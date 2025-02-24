France hammer Italy to keep Six Nations title hopes alive

This article was last updated on February 24, 2025
Men’s Six Nations
Italy (17) 24
Tries: Menoncello, Brex, Garbisi Cons: Allan 2, Garbisi Pens: Allan
France (35) 73
Tries: Guillard, Mauvaka, Dupont 2, Boudehent, Barre 2, Alldritt, Bielle-Biarrey, Attissogbe, Barassi Cons: Ramos 8, Lucu
France scored 11 tries to thrash Italy in a high-scoring contest to set up a potential Six Nations decider with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.
The game, with 14 tries, broke the previous championship record of 12 tries in a match, and it was also France’s highest score in the Six Nations.
In a thrilling 52-point first half, Italy opened the scoring through Tommaso Menoncello, but France scored three tries to regain control.
