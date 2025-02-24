France hammer Italy to keep Six Nations title hopes alive

France scored 11 tries to thrash Italy in a high-scoring contest to set up a potential Six Nations decider with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

The game, with 14 tries, broke the previous championship record of 12 tries in a match, and it was also France’s highest score in the Six Nations.

In a thrilling 52-point first half, Italy opened the scoring through Tommaso Menoncello, but France scored three tries to regain control.