HISTORY MADE: ITALY SECURE FIRST-EVER VICTORY OVER ENGLAND

In a result that will send shockwaves through the rugby world, Italy have claimed their first-ever victory over England, sealing a dramatic 23–18 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

For England, the defeat marks a third consecutive loss in the 2026 Championship, leaving Steve Borthwick’s side searching for answers as they face the daunting prospect of a final-round trip to Paris.

An even contest in the first half

The atmosphere in Rome was electric, with a heavily pro-England crowd turning the Stadio Olimpico into a sea of white. However, the game began as a scrappy, stop-start affair, marred by early injuries to key personnel, including an England side forced into a late reshuffle after Tom Curry was injured in the warm-up to be replaced by Sam Underhill.

England enjoyed early dominance at the scrum, but their attacking intent was hindered by handling errors and a stubborn Italian defence. Fly-half Paolo Garbisi opened the scoring with a penalty in the 21st minute after an English backline infringement. England eventually found their rhythm in the 25th minute, with a slick move culminating in wing Tommy Freeman crossing for the opening try.

England stretched their lead to five points with a Fin Smith penalty shortly after the restart. However, the match began to pivot on discipline. Italy’s hooker Giacomo Nicotera was sent to the sin-bin for breakdown offences, but England’s advantage was short-lived. Underhill was soon issued a yellow card following a bunker review for a high tackle, which allowed Garbisi to narrow the deficit with consecutive penalties.

The final quarter saw Italy exert immense pressure. With eight minutes remaining, the Stadio Olimpico erupted: a brilliant cross-field kick found Monty Ioane, who offloaded to Menoncello, who surged through a tackle from Elliot Daly and found Leonardo Marin, who scored the decisive try.

England’s frustration boiled over, and captain Maro Itoje was sin-binned for a cynical slap-down in the closing stages. Despite a late push, England could not overcome their 13-man deficit, and Italy held firm to secure a famous 23–18 victory.

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