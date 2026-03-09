Ireland defeat a much improved Wales

Men’s Six Nations

Ireland (12) 27

Tries: Stockdale, Crowley, Conan, Osborne Cons: Crowley 2 Pen: Crowley

Wales (10) 17

Tries: Carre, Botham Cons: Edwards 2 Pen: Edwards

Ireland kept alive their slim hopes of reclaiming the Six Nations title with a bonus-point victory over spirited Wales in Dublin.

A fortnight on from dismantling England in ruthless fashion, Ireland were prevented from producing another statement performance by a hard-hitting Wales team who were chasing a first championship win since 2023.

Andy Farrell’s home side ultimately dug deep to pick up the five points they needed, with tries from Jacob Stockdale, Jack Crowley, Jack Conan and Jamie Osborne.

After the scores from Stockdale and Crowley, prop Rhys Carre breathed new life into the Welsh cause with an excellent solo try to leave just two points in it at the break.

Undeterred by Conan’s early second-half try, Wales hit back through James Botham and retained hope of completing a huge shock.

However, they were condemned to a 15th successive Six Nations loss when Osborne went over for Ireland’s bonus-point score.

The result leaves Ireland a point behind France, who would win the title with a game to spare with a bonus-point victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday

Ireland face Scotland in a Triple Crown decider next week, while Wales will seek to end their tournament with a long-awaited win at home to Italy.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.