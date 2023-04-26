This article was last updated on April 26, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Heerenveen Parts Ways with Assistant Coach Ole Tobiasen

Assistant coach Ole Tobiasen to leave sc Heerenveen after this season.

Heerenveen has decided to downsize its technical staff and let go of assistant coach Ole Tobiasen. Tobiasen’s contract, which expires at the end of this season, will not be extended by the club. These changes will reduce the number of assistants from three to two and result in Tobiasen losing his job.

A Summary of Tobiasen’s Tenure at Heerenveen

Ole Tobiasen joined the technical staff at Heerenveen in the summer of 2021. After the dismissal of Johnny Jansen last season, Tobiasen took over and was ultimately responsible for sixteen games. Under his leadership, the team reached the play-offs for European football but missed out on participation in the Conference League. This summer, Kees van Wonderen was appointed head coach for the club, and Tobiasen, Peter Reekers, and Paul Simonis were kept on as assistant coaches.

The club’s technical manager, Ferry de Haan, spoke well of Tobiasen’s performance, “Ole has done an excellent job here. Together with Peter Reekers and Ruud Hesp, he guided the club through a tough period last season. We are grateful to him for his efforts at the club and wish Ole every success in the further continuation of his career.”

Previous to his appointment at Heerenveen, Tobiasen was head coach of both Jong Sparta and Almere City. As a player, he wore the shirts for football clubs such as FC Copenhagen, Heerenveen, Ajax, AZ, and MVV Maastricht, and played for Denmark six times.

Heerenveen’s Recent Loss to FC Emmen

Over the weekend, Heerenveen is still fighting for a place in the play-offs. However, they suffered a costly loss in their match against FC Emmen, which ended with a score of 2-3. Currently, the club sits in tenth place with 38 points. They have an away game against NEC scheduled for May 6.

Conclusion

As Heerenveen prepares for the end of the current season, the club has decided to reduce its technical staff by one, with Ole Tobiasen being let go. This decision comes after the team failed to score points in their recent match with FC Emmen, making it increasingly challenging to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.