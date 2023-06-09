Karim Benzema on choice for Saudi Arabia

This article was last updated on June 9, 2023

Benzema on choice for Saudi Arabia: ‘I’m Muslim, always wanted to live here’

Want to play football for money in Saudi Arabia? No, that was not the main motivation for Karim Benzema in choosing Al-Ittihad, he made clear during his presentation: “I am a Muslim and it is a Muslim country.”

The 35-year-old Frenchman, voted world footballer of the year last year (he was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or), decided to leave Real Madrid after fourteen years. He played 648 games for the Spanish superpower, won 25 trophies and scored no less than 354 goals for Real. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) managed to score more goals for the club.

‘Always wanted to go to Saudi Arabia’

Made last Tuesday Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia announced to the world to have landed the star player. Benzema is reportedly going to collect 600 million euros in three years. That is 6.34 euros per second. An astronomical amount.

However, Benzema cites another incentive for his choice. “I’ve always wanted to live there. I’ve been to Saudi Arabia and I feel good there. The most important thing is that it’s a Muslim country, loved and beautiful.”

Benzema presented in Saudi Arabia: ‘Have always wanted to live here’

Benzema: “When I talked to my family about my move to Saudi Arabia, they were all very happy. And here I am, for me it’s where I want to be,” concludes the striker, who was received in a spectacular way by the Saudi fans.

Conclusion

Despite criticisms about Al-Ittihad’s poor performance in recent matches, the club’s management is optimistic that the French striker will greatly improve the team’s performance and help it achieve more victories in the upcoming season. With Benzema’s admiration for Saudi Arabia as a Muslim country, he is expected to increase his visibility and influence in the Middle East, especially among Muslim fans.

