This article was last updated on July 20, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Emotions at New Zealand after first World Cup victory ever

Emotions ran high on Thursday among the New Zealand football players, who started the World Cup in their own country with a surprising 1-0 win over Norway. It was their first ever World Cup victory.

New Zealand was unexpectedly better than Norway, which is one of the outsiders in the fight for the world title. The winning goal came just after the break in the name of Hannah Wilkinson.

“I’m so proud, we’ve fought for this for so long. We’ve believed in ourselves from the start. This is a dream come true,” said captain Ali Riley, crying with joy.

The defender was already on the field with a big smile during the national anthem. She enjoyed the atmosphere in the Eden Park stadium and hopes that the World Cup will catch on in New Zealand and beyond.

We wanted to inspire the young women and men in this country and around the world,” said 35-year-old Riley. “I think we did that tonight. Anything is possible.”

National coach Klimková: ‘What a start’

Jitka Klimková, the Czech national coach of New Zealand, was also very happy with the surprising victory. “I am very proud and very happy. What a start,” she said.

“I believed in it and we did it. It was emotional and it still is. This group of players deserved to win today and it’s great that it happened in front of 42,000 spectators.”

New Zealand and Norway, which became world champions in 1995 and were a losing World Cup finalist four years earlier, still play against Switzerland and the Philippines in the group stage.

New Zealand: The Rising Underdogs

The New Zealand national football team has always been considered an underdog in international competitions. With a smaller pool of players compared to traditional football powerhouses, New Zealand has defied expectations and achieved its first ever World Cup victory. This historic win has brought immense joy and a renewed sense of belief to the nation.

The team’s captain, Ali Riley, expressed her pride and joy after the game, emphasizing the team’s unwavering belief in themselves. The victory is seen as a dream come true and a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the players.

Ali Riley also highlighted the team’s desire to inspire young women and men not only in New Zealand but around the world. With their remarkable performance, they have shown that anything is possible with determination and belief.

Coach Klimková’s Confidence and Pride

Jitka Klimková, the national coach of New Zealand, was ecstatic about the team’s surprising victory. She expressed her pride and happiness, labeling it as an incredible start to the World Cup campaign. Klimková believed in the team’s abilities and they delivered on the field.

The emotional win, witnessed by 42,000 spectators at Eden Park stadium, holds significant value for Klimková and the players. She acknowledged the deserving nature of the victory and the impact it will have on the team’s morale going forward.

New Zealand’s upcoming matches against Switzerland and the Philippines will further test their mettle and determine their journey in the World Cup.

A New Era for New Zealand Football

With this historic victory, New Zealand hopes to ignite a new era for football in the country. The win has generated a surge of excitement and interest among the fans and the general population. The atmosphere at the Eden Park stadium during the match was electric, displaying the potential for a football culture to thrive in New Zealand.

The team’s goal was not only to succeed on the field but also to inspire future generations. The performance of the players has undoubtedly achieved that objective, showcasing the limitless possibilities when passion and talent combine.

As the World Cup progresses, the eyes of the nation will be firmly fixed on the New Zealand team, cheering them on as they continue their journey to make their mark in football history.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.