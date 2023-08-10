This article was last updated on August 10, 2023

Edson Álvarez completes transfer to West Ham: Ajax can earn more than 41 million

Edson Álvarez completed his transfer from Ajax to West Ham United on Thursday. The people of Amsterdam will receive more than 38 million euros. That amount can rise to more than 41 million through variables, Ajax reports.

Álvarez and West Ham had already agreed on a five-year contract for some time, leaving a transfer in the air. The Mexican will play with number 19.

For Álvarez, it will therefore still be a transfer this summer. The Mexican seemed to be on his way to Borussia Dortmund earlier, but saw the transfer go up in smoke. West Ham, who won the Conference League last season, did continue.

In the summer of 2019, Álvarez came to Ajax, which paid Club America around 15 million euros for him. The Mexican won two national titles with the team from Amsterdam in four seasons and won the KNVB Cup once. Álvarez played a total of 148 matches in the red-white.

Álvarez is the next player to leave Ajax. Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahçe), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), and Calvin Bassey (Fulham), among others, have already left the Johan Cruijff ArenA this summer. Ajax may also lose Mohammed Kudus, who is strongly linked to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Most expensive outgoing transfers Ajax:

Player Transfer Fee Destination Antony 95 million euros Manchester United Frenkie de Jong 86 million euros FC Barcelona Matthijs de Ligt 85.5 million euros Juventus Lisandro Martinez 57.37 million euros Manchester United Davinson Sanchez 42 million euros Tottenham Hotspur Edson Álvarez* 41 million euros West Ham United Jurriën Timber 40 million euros Arsenal Hakim Ziyech 40 million euros Chelsea Donny van de Beek 39 million euros Manchester United

