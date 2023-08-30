Ajax again pays millions and takes over striker Georges Mikautadze from Metz

This article was last updated on August 30, 2023

Tenth purchase for Ajax this transfer summer

Ajax has made its tenth signing of the summer transfer window, acquiring striker Georges Mikautadze from French club FC Metz. The deal will keep Mikautadze at Ajax until June 2028 and involves a transfer fee of 16 million euros, which could potentially rise to 19 million euros.

Impressive Goal-Scoring Record

Georges Mikautadze, a 22-year-old forward, hailing from France but representing Georgia internationally, has gained recognition for his impressive goal-scoring skills. He played a crucial role in Metz’s promotion last season, netting 23 goals. In the current season, Mikautadze has already scored twice in three matches in the top French league. Additionally, he has four goals to his name in sixteen international appearances for Georgia.

Ajax bids farewell to Mohammed Kudus

Ajax recently bid farewell to winger Mohammed Kudus, who predominantly featured on the right flank. It remains uncertain whether the club will be seeking a replacement winger as the transfer window deadline looms on Friday.

Ajax’s Impressive Summer Signings

Alongside the acquisition of Georges Mikautadze, Ajax has made several other notable signings in recent months. The club has secured the services of Branco van den Boomen, Benjamin Tahirovic, Diant Ramaj, Carlos Forbs, Jakov Medic, Anton Gaaei, Josip Sutalo, Chuba Akpom, and Gaston Ávila.

