Ismael Saibari makes his debut the day after star role at PSV in Moroccan selection

August 31, 2023

Saibari makes his debut the day after star role at PSV in Moroccan selection

Ismael Saibari was called up for Morocco for the first time on Thursday. For the 22-year-old playmaker, it is a reward for his strong game at PSV.

Saibari made his mark on Wednesday in the crucial game with Rangers FC in the battle for a Champions League ticket (5-1 win). He scored the first two goals and was close to a hat-trick.

In the first two Eredivisie games of the season, Saibari, who has competition from Isaac Babadi in the battle for a starting place, was already good for a goal and an assist.

Saibari has already won ten international matches for Young Morocco. The attacking midfielder scored four times in those games and provided an assist twice. In July he won the Africa Cup with the U21 team.

With Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat and Zakaria Aboukhlal, there are still three players with an Eredivisie link in the Moroccan selection. Hakim Ziyech is missing; he will be given the space to work optimally towards his debut at his new club Galatasaray.

Morocco will play against Liberia on Monday in the qualification for the Africa Cup. Eight days later, a friendly match against Burkina Faso follows.

