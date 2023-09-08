This article was last updated on September 8, 2023

Team News: Aké Fit for Dutch Team

Aké Expected to Participate Against Ireland

The Dutch national team trained with almost the entire group of players on Friday, following their 3-0 victory against Greece. Nathan Aké, who had to leave the match due to hamstring problems, was back on the field. The only player missing from training was Joey Veerman, who recently became a father.

Aké’s return to training suggests that he will be fit to participate in the upcoming match against Ireland on Sunday. The left-footed defender was substituted during the Greece game due to his hamstring issues and was replaced by Stefan de Vrij in the second half.

During the training session, Aké joined the other ten starting players in a series of run-out exercises. Meanwhile, the substitutes and reserves worked on more extensive training drills that involved the use of the ball, as is customary on the day after a match.

Out of all the players called up, Veerman was the only one who did not participate in the training. The midfielder was a substitute in the Greece game, but had to leave early after welcoming his son, Frenkie, into the world.

It is expected that the 24-year-old Veerman will rejoin the Dutch national team on Saturday. The entire squad will then fly to Dublin on Friday in preparation for their match against Ireland.

Netherlands Victorious Against Greece

Dutch Team Seals 3-0 Win

In their recent match against Greece in Eindhoven, the Netherlands secured a comfortable 3-0 victory. The goals were scored by Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, and Wout Weghorst. Right back Denzel Dumfries provided the assist for all three goals, although the first goal was not officially credited as it deflected off a Greek player.

