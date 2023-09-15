Spanish Football Players Boycott National Team

This article was last updated on September 15, 2023

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…In a surprising turn of events, the 23 Spanish football players who recently became world champions have decided to boycott playing for their country. This news comes despite the departure of Luis Rubiales, the president of the federation, and national coach Jorge Vilda. The players are demanding further changes within the national association before they will participate.

Boycott Announcement

Spain is scheduled to play a Nations League match against Sweden next Thursday and another match against Switzerland on September 26. However, according to Spanish media, a total of 41 Spanish players have formally informed the association in a letter that they will not be available for the Nations League.

The players believe that the departure of Rubiales and Vilda is not sufficient to address the issues they have raised. They argue that more changes are needed following the incident involving an unsolicited kiss to Jennifer Hermoso. In addition to the coaching staff, the players are calling for the removal of the union’s press department employees as well.

Complications for New Coach

This boycott presents an immediate challenge for the new national coach, Montserrat Tomé. As Vilda’s former assistant, Tomé is now responsible for selecting the team for the upcoming Nations League matches. She is expected to announce her selection on Friday at 4 p.m.

The departure of Rubiales, who announced his resignation last week, is also not without consequences. He is currently facing a trial related to the incident with Jennifer Hermoso. The trial started on Friday at noon, and Rubiales is being charged with sexual harassment and coercion following a report filed by Hermoso. The Spanish Public Prosecution Service (OM) has confirmed their intent to prosecute Rubiales.

Just last month, these Spanish football players made history by becoming world champions for the first time. They secured their victory by defeating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney. It is quite surprising to see such a successful team boycotting their national team, but it demonstrates the players’ commitment to addressing the issues they believe are plaguing Spanish football.

Conclusion

The boycott by the Spanish football players is a significant blow to the national team. It raises questions about the state of Spanish football and the leadership within the national association. The players are demanding further changes beyond the departure of Rubiales and Vilda, citing an incident of sexual harassment and the need for overall structural reforms within the organization.

As Spain prepares for the upcoming Nations League matches, the absence of key players will undoubtedly impact the team’s performance. It remains to be seen how the new national coach, Montserrat Tomé, will address this situation and inspire her team to overcome these challenges.

