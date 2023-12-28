PSV Player Saibari with Morocco to Africa Cup

This article was last updated on December 28, 2023

Ismael Saibari, the PSV player, has been selected to be a part of Morocco's final selection for the Africa Cup. The injured Noussair Mazraoui has also been picked by the national coach, Walid Regragui. André Onana will be Cameroon's first goalkeeper at the tournament.

The 22-year-old Saibari is experiencing a breakthrough season at PSV. The attacking midfielder made his debut for the Moroccan national team in September and has four international matches under his belt now.

Due to his call-up, Saibari is likely to miss PSV’s upcoming matches with Excelsior (Eredivisie), FC Twente (KNVB Cup), and FC Utrecht (Eredivisie) in January. His absence might also extend to the clash against Ajax on February 3.

Decision to Include Mazraoui Despite Injury

Mazraoui has been grappling with a muscle injury for some time, and it is expected that the Bayern Munich winger will be sidelined for a while. However, national coach Regragui has opted to include the 26-year-old former Ajax player in the Africa Cup squad.

Several players with a Dutch background are part of the Moroccan selection, including Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Oussama El Azzouzi (Bologna), and Tarik Tissoudali (AA Gent), who will also be joining the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Onana goes for gold with Cameroon

As anticipated, Onana has secured a spot in the Cameroon national team. The Manchester United goalkeeper had been absent from the ‘Indomitable Lions’ for over six months due to a conflict with national coach Rigobert Song, but the two have resolved their dispute.

Due to Onana’s absence, United manager Erik ten Hag will have to appoint another goalkeeper soon. It is expected that Altay Bayindir will step up to take Onana’s place at United. The Turkish goalkeeper arrived from Fenerbahçe this summer and is yet to make his debut for the ‘Red Devils’.

Both Cameroon and Morocco are considered strong contenders for the final victory in the Africa Cup. In the previous edition in 2021, Cameroon finished third behind Egypt and the winner Senegal, while Morocco made a surprising entry into the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The 2023 African Cup of Nations begins on January 13 and concludes on February 11. Morocco’s group stage matches are against Tanzania, DR Congo, and Zambia, while Cameroon is in a group with Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea.

