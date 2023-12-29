Carlo Ancelotti extends contract with Real Madrid

This article was last updated on December 29, 2023

Ancelotti’s decision impacts Brazilian national team

Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly extended his contract with Real Madrid on Friday. The Italian trainer is now fixed at the Bernabéu until the summer of 2026.

With the contract extension, Ancelotti is closing the door for the Brazilian national team for the time being. For a long time it seemed that Ancelotti would join the Seleçao after expiring his contract in the summer of 2024.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti has been in his second term at Real Madrid since the summer of 2021. He previously worked at ‘De Koninklijke’ between 2013 and 2015. In the coming years, Ancelotti will have the opportunity to further fill his already well-stocked trophy cabinet.

Success and achievements at Real Madrid

Ancelotti has already won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid (2014 and 2022). He is the only manager to have won the Champions League four times. Earlier in his career, he won the ‘big-eared cup’ with AC Milan.

In addition to the two Champions League titles, Ancelotti won one national title in Spain in 2022. He also won the World Cup for club teams twice with the Madrid team.

Real Madrid’s performance in the current season

This season, Real Madrid is at the top of La Liga with 45 points from eighteen games. In the Champions League, Real finished first in a group with Napoli, Braga, and Union Berlin. A match against RB Leipzig awaits in the eighth finals.