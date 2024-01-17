KRC Genk Appeals for Replay of Anderlecht Match

This article was last updated on January 17, 2024

KRC Genk Seeks the Intervention of the Belgian Court of Arbitration for Sport

Taking a step aligned with their pursuit for justice, KRC Genk has made an official appeal to the Belgian Court of Arbitration for Sport (BAS) on Wednesday. Their appeal is centered on the demand for a replay of the match against Anderlecht held at the end of December, which has stirred controversy.

Controversial Scenarios Surrounding the Anderlecht-Genk Match

The first half of the heated match between Anderlecht and Genk was marked by a potentially game-changing penalty granted in favor of Genk. Bryan Heynen, Genk’s player, failed to take full advantage of the opportunity, missing the penalty shot. However, the match took an unexpected turn when Yira Sor swiftly caught the rebound, apparently securing an early lead for Genk at 0-1.

However, a VAR consultation led referee Nathan Verboomen to make the unusual decision to retake the penalty on the grounds of Sor having closed in prematurely. In the midst of the resulting chaos, it was noticed that Verboomen overlooked the fact that Anderlecht player, Yari Verschaeren, had also encroached the box before the penalty was taken.

Uncorrected Misjudgment Leads to KRC Genk’s Loss

In the face of the ensuing commotion, referee Verboomen seemed to have lost his direction. Counter to everyone’s understanding, he dismissed the prospect of retaking the penalty and instead awarded Anderlecht a free kick. Amidst the controversy, Genk eventually suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Subsequent to the incident, the Belgian referee committee passed a verdict not to replay the match citing a ‘human error’. Genk remains firm on their inclination that the rulebook hasn’t been adhered to which has led them to appeal to the BAS in hopes for a supportive verdict.

Controversy Sparks Off at Anderlecht-Genk Match Due to Referee’s Decision

Club Brugge Follows Genk’s Steps to the Belgian Court of Arbitration for Sport

In another development, Club Brugge also knocked on the doors of the BAS on Wednesday. The club seeks a chance to replay their away match against KV Mechelen from December 10 where they believe an invalid offside ruling led to the improper disallowance of Igor Thiago’s goal. During the VAR’s analysis, a player was overlooked, leading to this dispute.

Surprising developments are on the horizon as Union Saint-Gillis currently holds the lead in the Jupiler Pro League with Anderlecht closely trailing behind at the second position. KAA Gent trails after Anderlecht, with Genk, Club Brugge and Mark van Bommel’s Royal Antwerp providing tough competition in the race.

