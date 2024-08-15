Feyenoord rents Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Osman from Brighton

This article was last updated on August 15, 2024

Feyenoord rents Ghanaian attacker Osman (19) from Brighton

Feyenoord rents Ibrahim Osman (19) from Brighton for this season. The attacker from Ghana was taken over from FC Nordsjaelland by the English club for 19.5 million euros this summer. The two-time international scored ten goals in 44 games at the Norwegian club last season.

“At Feyenoord, young players get the opportunity to develop,” says Osman. “It is good for my development to play here and to improve facets of my game. And with my qualities I want to help the team to achieve great things in the Premier League and in Europe.”

Still a residence permit

Feyenoord does not yet have immediate access to Osman. The Ghanaian international is still awaiting his combined residence and work permit, which he needs to be eligible to play.

Feyenoord already strengthened itself with Hugo Bueno earlier this week. The Spanish left back with experience in the Premier League is rented from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a year.

With the arrival of Bueno, Feyenoord has more options in the left back position. Dutch international Quilindschy Hartman is still recovering from a serious knee injury. In the first competition match against Willem II (1-1), Peruvian Marcos Lopez was in that position on Saturday. This summer, Feyenoord also took over left back Gijs Smal from FC Twente.

Carranza and Hajj Moussa

In addition to left backs Smal and Bueno, Feyenoord signed two more newcomers this summer: attackers Julian Carranza and Anis Hadj Moussa.

