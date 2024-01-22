Diede de Groot’s Rise in Wheelchair Tennis

This article was last updated on January 22, 2024

Idolizing Vergeer and Marking History

In the world of wheelchair tennis, Diede de Groot, a 26-year-old player, has seized every possible victory so far. Her story takes a compelling turn this week as she approaches an exceptional achievement. If she bags the Australian Open title, she would pull level with her childhood idol Esther Vergeer’s record. What’s interesting is that De Groot claims to be completely unphased by the record. Known for her calm demeanor, De Groot savors the tranquility along the Yarra River in Melbourne, fresh from a training session and grabbing a quick bite. As she prepares for this crucial tournament, she believes relaxation is key. The special task of matching Vergeer’s 12-year-old record with an Australian Open victory is a monumental feat, especially for a 26-year-old. In her own words, De Groot always depends on others to remind her of these records. Even when she emerged victorious in her 100th consecutive match in Paris the previous year, it was her coach and former professional Amanda Hopmans who pointed out the milestone.

A Journey Draped with Challenges and Victories

Tracing her steps back to her last defeat in 2021, when she was bested by Yui Kamiji of Japan in the preparatory tournament for the Australian Open, De Groot’s career has been a series of remarkable triumphs. She currently enjoys the status of being the top favorite and remains undefeated at every tournament, with a special mention for her Paralympic Games performance in Paris. For an outsider, De Groot always winning seems like a regular occurrence, but she knows the pressure. She almost put her undefeated status at stake at the Wheelchair Masters in November, citing the fact that she had never witnessed so many spectators.

Amid her successful career, De Groot isn’t necessarily fearful of losing, despite understanding the repercussions. She recognizes that a loss would bring about intense media scrutiny. She notices the eager anticipation of her competitors at tournaments, particularly Kamiji, who ponders on how to defeat De Groot. By working with mental coaches and support from her family and friends, De Groot has found ways to cope with the pressure.

Building Respect with Tennis Counterparts

Despite being a wheelchair tennis player, De Groot harbors immense respect from able-bodied tennis counterparts. She often engages in conversations with them during Grand Slam tournaments, ensuring to mark her territory and assert her presence. Her recognized position was made evident in 2021 when she encountered Novak Djokovic after her Wimbledon title win. Djokovic showed immense admiration for wheelchair tennis, which testifies to his attentiveness towards the sport.

Future Prospects and Achievements

Similar to Djokovic’s achievements, De Groot clinched the Golden Slam by winning all Grand Slam tournaments in a year and bagging a gold medal at the Games in Tokyo. This hasn’t been accomplished since Germany’s Steffi Graf in 1988 in Seoul. With the upcoming year presenting pressure like never before, De Groot still enjoys the sport and contemplates pursuing further education. Before her future academic endeavor as a biology student, she is set to begin her sequence for the 21st Grand Slam title.

A New Era of Wheelchair Tennis

In conclusion, Diede de Groot’s journey illustrates a new era of wheelchair tennis. Riding on an undefeated streak and potentially matching her idol Vergeer’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, de Groot stands as an inspiration in the sport.

