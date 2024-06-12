Gijs Brouwer beats former winner and advances to the quarter-finals of Rosmalen

This article was last updated on June 12, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Brouwer beats former winner and advances to the quarter-finals of Rosmalen

Gijs Brouwer has convincingly qualified for the quarter-finals of the grass tournament in Rosmalen. The global number 232 recorded a great victory over former winner Adrian Mannarino: 6-3,6-3.

The Frenchman (ATP-21), who won the Brabant tournament in 2019, wanted revenge after the big defeat at the US Open in 2019 (0-3 in sets), but had little to say in set one. The initiative lay with Brouwer, who broke Mannarino at 3-2.

The 28-year-old Brouwer, who reached the last eight at an ATP tournament for the fourth time, smelled of winning after two breaks in set two, but then found it a bit difficult. After a break against, he scored on his third match point.

In the quarter-finals, Brouwer will play against the winner of the match between Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils, both from France.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.