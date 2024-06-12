Gijs Brouwer beats former winner and advances to the quarter-finals of Rosmalen

This article was last updated on June 12, 2024
Brouwer beats former winner and advances to the quarter-finals of Rosmalen
Gijs Brouwer has convincingly qualified for the quarter-finals of the grass tournament in Rosmalen. The global number 232 recorded a great victory over former winner Adrian Mannarino: 6-3,6-3.
The Frenchman (ATP-21), who won the Brabant tournament in 2019, wanted revenge after the big defeat at the US Open in 2019 (0-3 in sets), but had little to say in set one. The initiative lay with Brouwer, who broke Mannarino at 3-2.
The 28-year-old Brouwer, who reached the last eight at an ATP tournament for the fourth time, smelled of winning after two breaks in set two, but then found it a bit difficult. After a break against, he scored on his third match point.
In the quarter-finals, Brouwer will play against the winner of the match between Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils, both from France.
