This article was last updated on July 25, 2024

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber quits after Games: ‘Doesn’t feel like the right decision’

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Olympic Games. This brings an end to 21 years of professional tennis.

“Before the Olympic Games start, I can say that I will never forget Paris 2024 because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player.”

Kerber won three grand slams in her career: the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2018. She also won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. In that successful year she was also number one in the world.

“Although this will be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and am grateful for the memories and opportunities it has given me.”

Kerber quit before

Kerber had previously stopped playing tennis in 2022. She did that because she became a mother. She then returned to the track, but she could no longer reach the top level of before.

Kerber is not the only big tennis name who will not be seen again after the Games in Paris. Earlier, the British Andy Murray also indicated that he stops after the Games as a tennis player.

