Rafael Nadal plays against the Netherlands and will meet Van de Zandschulp in the first match

This article was last updated on November 19, 2024

Nadal plays against the Netherlands and will meet Van de Zandschulp in the first match

We had to wait and see, but the decision has been made: Rafael Nadal will play in the Davis Cup match with the Netherlands later today.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who is saying goodbye to top tennis after the Final Eight in Málaga, will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the first match of the quarter-finals against the Dutch team at 5 p.m. It was unclear for a long time whether Nadal would play and whether that would be in singles or doubles.

In the other singles match, the leaders Tallon Greekpoor and Carlos Alcaraz meet each other. The battle between the host country and the Netherlands will end with a doubles match. The winner of the meeting will advance to the semi-finals.

Greek Spoor and Van de Zandschulp to Rotterdam

Tallon Greekpoor and Botic van de Zandschulp, the two best Dutch tennis players of the moment, will be on the list of participants for the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam at the beginning of February. Tournament director Richard Krajicek announced this.

“The most beautiful duels are often matches between Dutch people and international stars,” says Krajicek. “The support of the home crowd ensures that players can rise above themselves. Tallon proved this with his semi-final places in 2023 and 2024.”

Earlier, Jannik Sinner, the current world ranking captain, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov were announced as participants.

