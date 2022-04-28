Johnsonville sausage company partners with Golf Canada

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Canadian golf fans can have a Johnsonville banger while watching golf.

Golf Canada announces a new partnership with Johnsonville that will see the company become the Official Sausage Partner of Golf Canada and its two signature events – the RBC Canadian Open and the CP Women’s Open.

The partnership positions Johnsonville as the exclusive supplier of sausage products – including their signature bratwurst – at Canada’s National Open Golf Championships beginning in 2022.

Spectators at the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open will also enjoy sampling new and sensational flavours from one of North America’s leading sausage brands at the Johnsonville Trailer within the Recipe Unlimited Fare Way food and beverage experience.

“We are very pleased to welcome Johnsonville’s globally renowned products as the Official Sausage Partner of the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open,” said John Sibley, Chief Commercial Officer of Golf Canada. “Golf fans will be treated to a premium food and sampling experience, and we look forward to this partnership enhancing the summer-fun festival vibe across our two flagship properties.”

Johnsonville has remained committed to excellence since its inception in 1945. For the 77-year-old organization, partnering with the National Sport Federation is an opportunity to showcase their signature products to an engaged golf audience at two of Canada’s premier sporting events.

“Our brand has always been one to bring family and friends together around good food and good times – at backyard barbeques and sporting events of all kind. We’re proud to bring golf fans our delicious Johnsonville bratwurst at Golf Canada events and serve as the official sausage of the CP Women’s Open and RBC Canadian Open” said Brad Martin, Managing Director of Johnsonville Canada.

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open will be held June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ont. with nearby Islington Golf Club as the official practice facility. The CP Women’s Open will be contested August 22-28 at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in Ottawa, Ont.