More Hypocrisy from the G7 Leaders

While many of us continue to live under the diktats of our elected ruling class overlords as a result of the global pandemic, those who seem to enjoy their positions as unquestioned dictators are enjoying themselves at the G7 Summit at Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

Here we have a video showing the G7 leaders posing for yet another photo opportunity. physically distancing for the photo with only Angela Merkel wearing a mask and, as they leave, they are touching then touching each other, totally ignoring physical distancing rules as they move to their next photo op:

Here we have a another video showing a small fraction of how the elected rulers have entertained themselves at taxpayers' expense:

Here is a tweet from Boris Johnson celebrating the wonder that is the Royal Air Force Red Arrows:

Here are the two photos that accompanied his tweet:

You will notice that there is not a single mask in this group and that they are all tightly grouped together, well within the 3 foot or 6 foot physical distancing rules put in place by their respective governments.

This begs two questions:

1.) Why are we even listening to any of the pandemic diktats issued by these buffoons? They quite clearly are not afraid of contracting the "world's most deadly virus ever". I know that some of you may believe that they've all been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, however, the science is still "out" on whether any of the vaccines prevent transmission.

2.) Why are they allowed to participate in events that create significant volumes of greenhouse gases solely for their own entertainment while we are being told that there is a climate emergency? The flights for the leaders and their staff to the meeting, the emissions from the vehicles that have moved them from one venue to the next as well as the Red Arrow display produced far more greenhouse gases than most individuals would create living their normal suburban lives.

This is just another example of "rules for thee but not for me" because I'm a "high value individual". I say that you are all a bunch of hypocrites.

We're all being had. The sooner we figure that out, the better.

