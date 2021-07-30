Mark Carney Part 2 – The Globalist Ruling Class Connections

In part one of this two part posting, we looked at Mark Carney – The Environmentalist. In part two, we'll take a look at this influential individual and his connections to the global elite.

1.) The World Economic Forum – The World Economic Forum, created and led by Klaus Schwab and architect of the Great Reset and the dystopian "It's 2030, I don't own anything and I'm happy" mantra, defines itself as follows:

"(The World Economic Forum) serves the needs of the international community by providing a platform for advancing systemic improvements in cooperation and governance through the engagement of multiple stakeholders, industries, technologies, regions and intellectual disciplines. The Forum’s vision and role are uniquely suited to these fast-moving and complex times, requiring agility, engagement and support from leading stakeholders from all walks of life, the creative application of interdisciplinary skill and a high-performance team."

Mark Carney is one of 31 members of the WEF's Board of Trustees as shown here:

…and here:

2.) The Group of Thirty (G30): G30 describes itself as follows:

"The Group of Thirty, established in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of global economic and financial issues, and to explore the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. The Group is characterized by the extensive experience of its members and open-minded, forward thinking."

The Group has 31 members in addition to 8 senior members and 17 emeritus members who held leaderships positions in the public and private sectors as well as academia. Currently, the G30 has six leaders within the central banking community and several others who became members while they were central bankers. Thirty-four of G30's members formerly held senior positions in central banking of which 28 served as central bankers while a G30 member.

Mark Carney is one of G30's current members as shown here:

…and here:

3.) Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – BIS is known as the central bank of central banks. Its mission is to "support central banks' pursuit of monetary and financial satiety through international cooperation and to act as a bank for central banks."

While Mark Carney is not currently a member of BIS, in the past, he has given a substantial number of speeches that are found on the organization's website as shown here:

He also served as Chairman of the Bank for International Settlements Committee on the Global Financial System from July 2010 to January 2012 as shown here:

4.) The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican – The "Council" is "a historic new partnership between some of the world's largest investment and business leaders and the Vatican, launched today. It signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity. Under the moral guidance of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson, who leads the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Vatican, and inspired by the moral imperative of all faiths, the Council invites companies of all sizes to harness the potential of the private sector to build a fairer, more inclusive, and sustainable economic foundation for the world.". The Council is led by a core group of global leaders who are known as "Guardians for Inclusive Capitalizms'. They meet annually with Pope Francis and Cardinal Turkson. Mark Carney is one of the "Guardians/Stewards" or Council Members as shown here:

…and here:

…and here from the original announcement of the formation of the Council where he is part of the group then called a Guardians:

Now, let's look at a couple of bonus Carney connections:

5.) Brookfield Asset Management – Brookfield Asset management is, in their words:

"…a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

We manage a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. We earn asset management income for doing so and align our interests with our clients by investing alongside them. We have an exceptionally strong balance sheet, with approximately $59 billion of capital invested, primarily in our listed affiliates: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Business Partners. This access to large-scale capital enables us to make investments in sizeable, premier assets and businesses across geographies and asset classes that few managers are able to do."

Mark Carney is one of Brookfield's directors as shown here:

Given Carney's position as the United Nation's climate change czar, it is interesting to note that Brookfield has significant investments in hydrocarbon businesses as shown here:

…and here:

While Brookfield has pledged to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, there is absolutely no guarantee that this target will be met. The company also has significant greenhouse gas emissions from business air travel (which dropped in 2020 thanks tot the pandemic) as shown here:

6.) Stripe – Carney is a member of the board for Stripe, a global digital payments company building infrastructure for the internet as shown here:

Given Carney's penchant for Central Bank Digital Currencies, this directorship really shouldn't surprise anyone since Stripe's mission is "to increase the GDP of the internet".

From these two postings on Mark Carney, I hope that you have learned quite a bit about one of the members global ruling class. With his position as climate czar for the United Nations, his links to some of the world's most influential NGOs as well, his links to the world's central banking system and his close links to the Liberal Party of Canada (and his potential run as a Liberal candidate in Canada's next federal election), we can be certain that his agenda will see the light of day if the global technocracy gets their way.

