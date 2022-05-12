Lin’s O’ Connor Freedom of press in 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 12, 2022

We must maintain freedom of press, which is essential for democracy, journalists must be able to safely complete their jobs.

Yet media workers are increasingly facing danger and death, particularly in conflict zones and in some countries around the world.

We have just seen the sad news of Shireen Abu Akleh a well-known journalist, having worked at Al Jazeera since 1997. She was shot in the head by a sniper in a targeted shooting in my opinion just disgusting!

There is no respect for the media doing their jobs, becoming very dangerous!

It reminds me a few years ago on my trip to the Gaza strip to film the work of a wonderful Canadian helping the poor in the Garza strip.

I flew into Amman Jordan to meet the project leader and to get clearance to go into Palestine.

After waiting three days I was denied entry Into the Garza strip.

Where I was going they could not guarantee my safety.

I said I would still go!

I was well-equipped with a camera and a media vest.

To my surprise I was not in jeopardy by the Palestinians or Hamas.

They were worried I could be shot by the Israelis.

At that time there were a few raids going on. I was very disappointed to say the least.

Therefore Human rights laws apply to journalists and are intended to protect them.

“Journalists, like civilians, are never legitimate targets in a conflict zone, and so this would mean that a deliberate attack on a journalist would be a violation of international law and those responsible would need to be held to account.

Canadian Government has to be outspoken as well as leading media outlets.

When no judicial action is taken, international pressure has be brought to bear,International pressure is the key in these kinds of cases because it raises awareness throughout the world and forces-countries to take responsibility.