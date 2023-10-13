This article was last updated on October 13, 2023

Netanyahu and Hamas – Revealing the Tangled Web

On October 9, 2023, this article appeared on the Haaretz website, the longest running newspaper currently in print circulation in Israel:

Here’s the key quote from the analysis:

“Effectively, Netanyahu’s entire worldview collapsed over the course of a single day. He was convinced that he could make deals with corrupt Arab tyrants while ignoring the cornerstone of the Arab-Jewish conflict, the Palestinians. His life’s work was to turn the ship of state from the course steered by his predecessors, from Yitzhak Rabin to Ehud Olmert, and make the two-state solution impossible. En route to this goal, he found a partner in Hamas.

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.””

As I posted earlier this week, Israel’s leadership has a long history of embracing the “the enemy of my enemy must surely be my friend” philosophy when it comes to Hamas. So, how’s that working out for thousands of innocent, injured and dead citizens of Israel and Gaza?

The tangled web between Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas is revealed.

