Antony Fauci and the Evolving Truth About the COVID-19 Pandemic

While the transcript from his testimony has not yet been released to the public, recent postings on the website of Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic should be an eye-opener for those who pointed the accusatory finger at the “conspiracy coven” who were convinced that not everything that Dr. Anthony Fauci said was true. Here are some of the key takeaways from the two days of testimony:

1.) Day 1:

1.) Dr. Fauci claimed he “did not recall” pertinent COVID-19 information or conversations more than 100 times.

2.) Dr. Fauci profusely defended his previous Congressional testimony where he stated NIH does not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

3.) He repeatedly played semantics with the definition of gain-of-function in an attempt to avoid conceding that NIH funded potentially dangerous research in China.

4.) Dr. Fauci testified that he signed off on every foreign and domestic NIAID grant without reviewing the proposals.

5.) A 2020 email, previously released by the Select Subcommittee, proved Dr. Fauci was aware of dangerous gain-of-function research occurring in Wuhan, China. Today, he backtracked by arguing he should not have stated that as “fact.”

6.) Dr. Fauci was unable to confirm if NIAID has ANY mechanisms to conduct oversight of the foreign laboratories they fund.

2.) Day 2:

1.) Dr. Fauci claimed that the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation promoted by federal health officials was likely not based on any data. He characterized the development of the guidance by stating “it sort of just appeared.”

2.) Dr. Fauci acknowledged that the lab leak hypothesis is not a conspiracy theory. This comes nearly four years after prompting the publication of the now infamous “Proximal Origin” paper that attempted to vilify and disprove the lab leak hypothesis.

3.) Dr. Fauci admitted that America’s vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic could increase vaccine hesitancy in the future. Previously, Dr. Fauci advocated “that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated.”

4.) When American universities approached Dr. Fauci, he advised them to impose vaccine mandates on their students.

5.) Dr. Fauci denies allegations that he visited the CIA during the pandemic or influenced the CIA’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

6.) Dr. Fauci played semantics with the definition of a “lab-leak” in an attempt to cover-up the inaccurate conclusions of “Proximal Origin.” It is impossible for Dr. Fauci to defend the conclusion of this publication while simultaneously acknowledging that a lab-leak is possible.

The first takeaway from Day 2 should not be surprising given that various jurisdictions had various rules regarding social distancing ranging from 3 feet (1 metre) to 4.5 feet (1.5 metres) to 6 feet (2 metres). Just think of the money that was spent by businesses and governments who put those stupid stickers on pavement and flooring to remind the sheeple that they needed to maintain a distance from each other when there was no scientific basis for the reommendation. I also found this interesting:

“Dr. Fauci admitted that America’s vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic could increase vaccine hesitancy in the future.”

Given the very low uptake rates for the COVID-19 boosters, particularly the most recent booster for 2023/2024, I would say that most people have reached the point of vaccine exhaustion.

Those who were paying attention over the past four years have sensed that all was not right with Fauci’s constantly evolving narrative when it came to masking and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now looks like the small percentage of the population that actually took the time to think about what was being said by Anthony Fauci and other public health officials are now being proven correct in their suspicions that we were all being gaslit.

Apparently, the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic really is evolving.

