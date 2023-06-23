Meta Halts News on Facebook and Instagram in Canada in Response to New Law

This article was last updated on June 23, 2023

Canadian Users Will No Longer Have Access to News Content on Meta Platforms

Facebook and Instagram users in Canada will no longer be able to view news content on these platforms as Meta, the parent company, has decided to cease the sharing of news articles from media organizations. This move comes in response to a recently passed law by the Canadian parliament, which requires tech giants to pay for news content that is published on their platforms. Earlier, a similar law had been enacted in Australia.

Both Meta and Google have raised concerns about the feasibility of these regulations. However, news organizations argue that these tech companies are profiting from their content without compensating them accordingly.

The new Canadian law, set to take effect soon, aims to compel tech companies to engage in negotiations with news organizations regarding fair compensation. In Australia, Meta and Google had already invested billions of dollars in partnerships with news publishers to comply with a similar legislation.

Tech Giants’ Response to Canadian Law

Both Meta and Google have expressed their opposition to the Canadian law, stating that it presents significant challenges and impracticalities for their operations. In response, Meta has decided to temporarily suspend the sharing of news articles on Facebook and Instagram in Canada.

This decision will have immediate effects on Canadian users, who will no longer have access to news articles and updates on these platforms. It remains uncertain how long Meta intends to maintain this suspension, and whether negotiations with news organizations will eventually lead to a resolution.

News Organizations Demand Fair Compensation

News publishers argue that they deserve payment for their content, which attracts a significant audience and generates revenue for tech giants like Meta and Google. They claim that these platforms benefit from news articles and stories without adequately compensating the creators and publishers.

The Australian model, where Meta and Google have reached partnerships with news publishers and invested billions of dollars in response to similar legislation, serves as an example of a potential solution for fair compensation. News organizations hope that the Canadian law will push tech companies to negotiate and establish similar agreements to support the sustainability of journalism.

Impact on Canadian Users

With the suspension of news content on Facebook and Instagram, Canadian users will no longer have direct access to articles and updates from news organizations through these platforms. This change may prompt users to seek news from other sources or navigate directly to news websites instead of relying on social media for information.

This shift could potentially lead to changes in user behavior and the ways in which news is consumed online. It may also create an opportunity for alternative platforms or news apps to fill the gap left by the absence of news content on Facebook and Instagram.

Next Steps and Potential Resolutions

The future remains uncertain as to how Meta and news organizations in Canada will navigate this new regulatory landscape. Both parties will need to engage in negotiations to find a fair and sustainable solution that addresses the concerns of news publishers while ensuring the viability of tech platforms.

The Australian experience serves as a precedent, where Meta and Google committed substantial financial resources to partner with news publishers. This approach could potentially be replicated in Canada, leading to agreements that provide compensation for news content while allowing tech platforms to continue sharing news with their users.

