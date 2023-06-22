Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg challenge each other to a cage fight

This article was last updated on June 22, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Table of Contents Introduction

Sneak at Musk

“Send me the location” Introduction Whether it will happen is not yet certain. But the idea already captures the imagination: a cage fight between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, also owners of competing social media. It all seems to have started with an idea from Zuckerberg, who wants to set up an alternative to Twitter in addition to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Website The Verge knew to lay hands on an image showing an app, which will probably be called Threads, and which looks very similar to Twitter. Add to that the fact that the intention is that the more than two billion Instagram users have direct access to this new platform with their account and Twitter suddenly has a huge competitor.

Sneak at Musk “We’re hearing from creators and public figures that they’re interested in a platform that’s managed wisely and that they can trust,” Meta’s top product boss, Chris Cox, said at a meeting with employees, according to The Verge. A direct sneer at the way Musk runs Twitter. Back to the cage fight. Elon Musk was quick to respond to the news that Meta is working on that Twitter alternative: “I’m sure the Earth can’t wait to be held exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.” A Twitter user then joked that Musk should be careful because Zuckerberg is now practicing jujitsu, a Japanese martial art. “I’m up for a cage fight if he is lol,” Musk said.

“Send me the location” It could have been a joke, but Zuckerberg responded via Instagram with the words: “send me the location”. The Verge checked to see if it was a joke and was told that Zuckerberg is actually willing to get into a cage fight. Also, Musk says he’s ready for the fight. After the article was published by The Verge, Musk responded with the words “Vegas Octagon,” a reference to the famous casino city and a fighting ring. At 1.88 meters, Elon Musk is no less than 17 centimeters taller than Mark Zuckerberg (1.71). On the other hand, Zuckerberg is known as a martial artist. Last month, he shared on Instagram that he even won medals during a tournament. Musk additionally says that he “almost never sports, except when I pick up my kids and throw them in the air”.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.