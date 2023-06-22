Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, Louis Vuitton Style

This article was last updated on June 22, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Like we told you, Louis Vuitton will DEFINITELY never be the same! Looks like every self-respecting performer in the rap world turned up in Paris to celebrate Pharrell Williams' first collection as Creative Director of the label. And he dressed most of the celebrities in his own designs.

Rihanna’s Custom Louis Vuitton Outfit

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are pictured here returning to their fancy Hotel de Crillon following the after-party. Rihanna is wearing a custom 3 piece LV outfit with the jacket tied around her hips. Rihanna likes to flaunt her tummy when she’s pregnant.

ASAP Rocky’s Louis Vuitton Baseball Jacket

ASAP Rocky is wearing an LV baseball jacket decorated with pearl brooches. The jacket is a standout piece from Pharrell Williams’ collection. Rocky looks effortlessly stylish in his Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Celebrating Pharrell Williams

The show was declared a triumph for Pharrell Williams. His first collection as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton received rave reviews from both the fashion industry and celebrities alike. Many famous rap artists attended the show to support Pharrell and show off their own unique styles.

