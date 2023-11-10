Chinese Ship Damages Gas Pipeline

damaged gas pipeline

Finnish Police: Anchor of Chinese Container Ship Damaged Gas Pipeline | Economy

Finnish police have evidence that the anchor found close to a damaged gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea probably belonged to a Chinese container ship. That ship has long been associated with the leak in the Baltic Connector pipeline that occurred last month.

Background

The ship NewNew Polar Bear sails under the Hong Kong flag and was near the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia when the leak occurred. Finnish police previously announced that the NewNew Polar Bear was missing an anchor after the broken pipeline was discovered.

Possible Link with Another Incident

A few days after the leak, Russia reported that an undersea telecom cable had been damaged in Finnish waters. Finland has not ruled out that there is a link between the two incidents.

China’s Response

China last month called for an “objective, fair and professional” investigation into the circumstances of the damage. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said at the time that it would exchange information with the Finnish authorities.

Impact on Gas Supply and Prices

The leak is reminiscent of the still unexplained explosions that made the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines between Russia and Germany unusable last year. It previously became clear that the Finnish pipeline cannot be used for at least five months. As a result, the gas price rose in a short time.

