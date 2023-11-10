Prince Harry and Elton John’s Lawsuit Update

This article was last updated on November 10, 2023

High Court in London Allows Lawsuit to Proceed

The lawsuit that Britain’s Prince Harry and a number of others have filed against the Daily Mail tabloid can continue. This was determined by the High Court in London.

The prince and five other prominent Britons, including singer Elton John and actress Elizabeth Hurley, accuse publisher Associated Newspapers of various privacy violations. It involves hacking and tapping telephones, cars and homes and extorting medical information. This is said to have been done between 1993 and 2011 by Daily Mail journalists and nineteen private investigators hired by the newspaper.

Legal Challenge by the Publisher

The publisher denies all allegations and has tried to stop the lawsuit because the complainants are said to be too late. In principle, these types of claims must be filed within six years and the charges relate to a period (long) before that.

The Supreme Court disagrees with the publisher and says the complainants have a real chance to prove their allegations. They also could not have reasonably discovered the alleged eavesdropping before October 2016.

Upcoming Trial

This decision paves the way for a full trial, likely to begin in 2025.

Prince Harry and Elton John’s Involvement

Prince Harry and Elton John attended some of the preliminary hearings themselves. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle regularly lash out at the British tabloid press. King Charles’ second son has three other lawsuits pending against British media over possible privacy violations.

