Apple to Pay $25 Million Settlement for Hiring Asylum Seekers

Apple’s $25 Million Settlement

Apple has reached a $25 million (€23.4 million) settlement as part of a long-running investigation into illegal labor practices. The tech company faced allegations of hiring discrimination related to its employment of asylum seekers. The US Department of Justice revealed that Apple engaged in biased hiring practices by favoring asylum seekers over American citizens or status holders for specific positions, amounting to employment discrimination.

According to the ministry, Apple failed to advertise certain job vacancies on its official website, deviating from its usual recruitment practices. Additionally, interested individuals were required to submit their applications in person, rather than through the standard online process, resulting in minimal to no responses from applicants with indefinite work permits.

Apple took advantage of a federal program that enables asylum seekers to secure a residence permit through their employer. This strategy contributed to reduced turnover rates as individuals with residency permits are less likely to switch employers. Furthermore, immigrant labor costs are often lower, providing an economic advantage for the company.