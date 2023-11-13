Tata Steel is cutting hundreds of office jobs

This article was last updated on November 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Tata Steel has revealed plans to cut 800 jobs at its steel factory in IJmuiden. The layoffs are expected to predominantly affect management, staff, and support functions. A spokesperson emphasized that there will be no intervention in shift work.

Driving Factors and Impact

Tata Steel expressed the need for “major measures” to ensure competitiveness in the steel market and facilitate the transition to sustainability. The factory in IJmuiden currently employs 9,000 individuals, with 5,400 not engaged in steel production shifts.

Approximately 500 office jobs held by Tata employees are set to be phased out as part of the announced reduction. Additionally, around 300 positions, including temporary roles and vacancies, will be eliminated, constituting just over 9% of the office functions at the company.

Tata Steel has acknowledged the possibility of forced redundancies and is yet to engage in discussions with labor unions regarding a social plan for the impacted employees.