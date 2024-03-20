‘KLM’s Greenwashing in Advertising

This article was last updated on March 20, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Accusations against KLM’s Environmental-friendly Advertisements

KLM, a reputed airline, faces a legal backlash for falsely claiming environmental advantages in their advertisements. A recent decision from an Amsterdam court stated that these claims misled consumers— which is both deceptive and illegal. The case stemmed from the action by Fossielvrij NL, a renowned activist group. Several of KLM’s ads included imprecise and generalized claims regarding environmental benefits. These advertisements portrayed an overly optimistic picture of the impacts of initiatives like using renewable fuels and afforestation, per the judge’s verdict.

Impact of Greenwashing by Airlines

Such practices contribute minimally to reducing the significant environmental harm caused by airlines. Additionally, these glittering generalities paint a false picture of sustainability in aviation, particularly with KLM. The company used slogans like “Step by step towards a sustainable future” to enchant consumers, without presenting specific details about their environmental initiatives and their effects. For instance, KLM introduced the CO2 Zero program—a scheme where customers could ‘reduce their impact’ by paying extra for afforestation initiatives or sustainable fuels. These claims unfoundedly suggested a direct connection between a traveler’s financial contribution and the environmental impacts of their flights.

The Verdict: A Statement of Principle

Even though KLM halted these offending advertisements, the company does not have any rectifications to make. The company remains legally permitted to promote their flights and there is no obligation to warn consumers that the aviation industry is far from sustainable. However, the court has mandated that any CO2 reduction claims must be “honest and concrete.” Fossielvrij NL was not seeking penalties or restitution, but a declaratory judgment—an statement of principle from the court. The plaintiffs won this aspect. The judge concluded that KLM violated the Unfair Commercial Practices Act by implying in various advertisements that air travel can be sustainable. Future warnings about environmental impacts of flights from KLM are unnecessary, as the judge stated there are no legal reasons to demand it.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.