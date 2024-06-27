This article was last updated on June 27, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Lots of job opportunities for fitness instructors, lawyers and shoemakers

Anyone who wants to become a lawyer or travel advisor is in luck: those jobs have been added to the list of most promising jobs according to the UWV. The employment agency conducted research into promising and poor professions for the annual Tension Indicator and has added a number of jobs in which a lot of work can be found this year.

With the Tension Indicator, the UWV looks, among other things, at the tightness on the labor market, where there are more vacancies than job seekers. The number of job seekers rose slightly in the first quarter of this year, but the shortage is still there.

As a result, many jobs have been available in many sectors for years, such as IT employees or healthcare assistants. New professions this year lots of job opportunities are shoemakers, social studies teachers and water management advisors.

According to Stef Molleman, labor expert at the UWV, fitness instructor is also a promising profession. “We see that the demand for fitness instructors exceeds the supply. People want to exercise, perhaps even privately in a corner with an instructor. And that is why there is a lot of demand,” Molleman said in the NOS Radio 1 Journaal.

The UWV also looked at professions where there is less work to be found. A profession as a salesman of household goods is less likely, due to the many bankruptcies in the retail sector in the first quarter of this year.

The animal care profession is also doing less well, says Molleman. “We see that it is an extremely popular profession among young people. As a result, there are more people in training than there is demand for it. This results in fewer good opportunities on the labor market.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.