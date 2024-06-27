This article was last updated on June 27, 2024

New languages ​​at Google Translate: now also in Papiamento and Limburgish

Today, Google is adding more than a hundred new languages ​​and dialects to its well-known translation engine Google Translate. As of today, the machine also translates Papiamentu, which is spoken in Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, and Limburgish.

The languages ​​are increasingly used online. “Google’s mission is to make information available as widely as possible worldwide,” says the Limburg director of Google Netherlands Martijn Bertisen. L1 News. “Limburgish is also part of that.”

The system learns from existing translations, for example those available online or from official documents. This is difficult for languages ​​without many online translated texts, such as Papiamento and Limburgish. That is why we collaborated with native speakers, among other things.

Mixture

Limburgish has many different variants. For example, the dialect spoken in Weert sounds very different from Maastricht or Venloos and the different variants also have their own words.

Google Translate can translate all variants of Limburgish into Dutch or another language. Conversely, it becomes a little more complicated. The translation into Limburgish is a mixture of the most commonly used Limburgish variants.

The province of Limburg is “super happy” with the addition of the dialect. “But we are also very gruuëts (Limburgish for pride, ed.) that we have been able to make our modest contribution to this development through the support of the Limburg Academy.”

Yuri Michielsen, chairman of the Limburg Academy, says that the organization will continue to work with Google in the coming years to perfect Limburgish via the translation machine.

More languages

In addition to Papiamentu and Limburgish, Google’s translation engine has also added Manx (the language on the Isle of Man), Punjabi from Pakistan and Tamazight from North Africa.

