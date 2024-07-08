This article was last updated on July 8, 2024

Boeing pays additional fine of more than $240 million in 737 case

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing must pay an additional fine of $243.6 million. American media report that Boeing will plead guilty to violating terms of an earlier settlement. This came about in a case involving two fatal accidents involving 737 MAX aircraft.

Collapsed in 2018 Indonesia a Boeing 737 Max crashed into the Java Sea. 189 people died. A year later the same type of plane crashed Ethiopia. All 157 passengers were killed. Investigation revealed that there were problems with a safety system.

Boeing reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the American justice system over the accidents in 2021. The company also promised to improve the 737 Max so that new accidents could no longer occur. But after several new incidents, such as a loosening door panel and one broken off wheel, the judiciary started a new investigation.

The US Department of Justice has now informed a federal judge that Boeing will plead guilty. That will happen at the end of next week at the latest. The deal was already up in the air. Last week, Boeing was given a choice by the judiciary: if it did not plead guilty, the aircraft manufacturer would be criminally prosecuted for conspiracy to commit fraud.

The settlement would also include an agreement that Boeing will invest an additional $455 million in the coming years to comply with laws and regulations plus improved safety.

American justice has not yet officially announced the settlement. Boeing has also not reported anything yet. The federal judge must ultimately approve the deal. Relatives are still demanding that Boeing management do so to be continued.

