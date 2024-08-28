This article was last updated on August 28, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dinner Train declared bankruptcy, customers waited for weeks for their money

Dinner Train, a company that offered luxury dinners on a moving train, has declared bankruptcy. The Zeeland-West-Brabant court decided this. The company from Oisterwijk has been struggling with various problems in recent weeks. This was one of the reasons why all journeys had already been cancelled. The judge has appointed a curator to determine whether a restart can be made.

Dinner Train is a moving train restaurant. Guests can choose from several menus. The train departed from a different city every week for a two-hour ride. Such a ride cost about a hundred euros per person, including dinner. In 2019, the company went bankrupt and had a new owner.

Ride canceled shortly in advance

Due to technical defects in the carriages, the company recently canceled all planned journeys. It quickly became apparent that the organization was also in dire financial straits. From research by Broadcasting Brabant it turned out that guests who had already booked sometimes heard that their ride was canceled shortly before departure, or not at all.

The regional broadcaster spoke to several customers who were disadvantaged because they did not receive their money back. For example, a customer was told shortly before departure that his ride was canceled. Weeks later he still had not received his money back.

Another injured party wanted to warn people last month. “This smells like a scam.” Her reservation was suddenly canceled, with the message that she could get her money back in five months. The reason was that costs had already been incurred.

RTV Oost recorded the story of a woman who wanted to celebrate her 70th birthday on the train. She had bought 1,600 euros worth of tickets in Zwolle. She told the broadcaster last week that she is still waiting for her money. “They had promised me to refund at least a quarter of the amount a week and a half ago. That did not happen,” she said.

No salary

There were also complaints about Dinner Train on social media and review websites. The organization offered injured parties a voucher and announced that everyone would be reimbursed in phases later. After that, the company would hardly have responded to questions or complaints.

“I still have two open invoices for a total of 1,600 euros,” a 21-year-old student said at the beginning of this month. Broadcasting Brabant. The unpaid salaries vary from 400 euros to 3,500 euros in some cases.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.