This article was last updated on October 22, 2024

Vodafone gets fined millions for poor security of tapping system

Telecom company Vodafone gets a fine of 2.25 million euros because it had not properly secured systems containing sensitive information. These are systems used for judicial tapping, with which police and security services can listen in on suspicious telephone calls.

According to the National Digital Infrastructure Inspectorate, Vodafone’s security failed in several ways in 2021 and 2022. The data center where the data was stored was not properly closed, allowing unauthorized access to the data. For example, the fence around the servers was not high enough, allowing someone to climb over it.

It was also not properly kept track of who had access to the room and when, and staff who were not authorized could also access the information. In addition, there were no systems in place to detect burglaries quickly enough.

Vodafone objects

Vodafone does not agree with the fine. The company states that there have been no known incidents of unauthorized access to the data. In addition, Vodafone calls the amount of the fine excessive and points out that KPN previously received a lower fine of 450,000 euros for similar violations.

The State Inspectorate says that Vodafone has made improvements and that security is now in order.

Annual tapping the AIVD and the MIVD record conversations and messages on several thousand devices. Telecom companies are required by law to store and secure that data for security services.

