December 11, 2024

Takeover of conspiracy site Infowars by The Onion is cancelled

The satirical news website The Onion will not take over Infowars from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, because the company’s auction did not result in the best possible bids. This was determined by an American bankruptcy judge. According to the judge, the auction was not transparent enough and the parties were not challenged to bid against each other.

Infowars was auctioned in November to pay compensation to the relatives of victims of a 2012 attack that killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Primary School in Newtown.

Jones persistently claimed that the attack was staged and that the dead children’s parents were actors. He must therefore pay the surviving relatives almost 1.5 billion dollars. The amount of The Onion’s winning bid has not been disclosed.

Not fair

Besides The Onion, only a supplement company affiliated with Jones participated in the auction. That company and Alex Jones himself argue that the sales process would not have been fair because The Onion had received too much credit for the support of families who had been awarded large damages.

The Onion is deeply disappointed in the judge’s decision and is still interested in purchasing Infowars to create a “better, funnier Internet.”

A month ago there was nothing to see on the Infowars website. The website is now online again and new articles are being published.

