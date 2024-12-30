This article was last updated on December 30, 2024

Trump asks for a postponement of the TikTok ban and wants a political solution

Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court not to sell or ban TikTok for the time being. The incoming president first wants to find a political solution.

There is a fear that China is trying to exert influence through the app or use the app for espionage. In April voted Congress therefore passed a law that obliged the Chinese owner of the app, ByteDance, to sell the platform to an American company. If that doesn’t work, the app would be banned from January 19, one day before Trump takes office.

Trump achieved billions of views during his campaign via the video platform, which is mainly used by young people. This month, the incoming president spoke with the director of TikTok, where he had already indicated that he wanted to keep TikTok for Americans.

During his first term as president in 2020, Trump was another big supporter of a ban. The app was even unavailable in American app stores for several days. Finally the judge struck a stick for the ban.

Hearings next month

A ban on TikTok would have major consequences, including for Dutch users. Many of the videos in the app are made by American users. In the US, the app says it has about 170 million users.

TikTok has already tried to prevent the ban through the courts, but without success. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the possible ban. Hearings on this matter are scheduled for January 10.

