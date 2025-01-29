This article was last updated on January 29, 2025

KLM wants to lower costs and scraps 250 office jobs

To save money, the KLM airline will delete 250 office jobs. The measure is part of a larger, announced cutback plan in October. Around 5000 people now work in an office function at KLM.

“It is crucial for our future to structurally reduce costs and that includes painful choices,” says President director Marjan Rintel. “One is to reduce the number of office functions. We try to prevent forced redundancies, although we cannot exclude it in advance.”

Earlier, KLM said to postpone the construction of a new head office. An investment in other buildings is also postponed. Furthermore, the productivity of the staff must be increased by 5 percent. KLM is still thinking about other measures. All in all, they must lead to the annual profit becoming around 450 million higher.

KLM says it is still to continue to recruit people for operational functions. A KLM spokesperson says that, among other things, pilots and technicians are needed. According to the spokesperson, the reorganization does not aim that office workers will work as an operational employee. “It is up to people themselves to determine whether it is a good time for a career switch.”

