This article was last updated on January 29, 2025

ASML starts up again with record quartaal after ‘lean’ year

Chip machine maker ASML turned more sales in 2024 than a year earlier. This amounted to 28.3 billion euros. Especially the last quarter was exceptionally good.

After stormy growth in recent years, it was flattened last year. The company had already predicted that, with the message that the way up this year will be found again. That seems to happen in recent months, with a turnover of 9.3 billion alone in the last quarter. That is 1.8 billion more than in the previous Record Quarter.

The most important indicator for that road up is the orders. They say something about the current situation. Turnover is actually about what customers, chip manufacturers, ordered and received recently delivered a year to a year and a half ago. ASML received 7 billion in orders in the last quarter of 2024, the highest number in one year.

According to the company, 2025 will be a record year again, with a turnover between 30 and 35 billion euros.

Indispensable link

The company from Veldhoven makes the machines with which manufacturers such as Samsung and TSMC produce chips. They then end up in all conceivable devices, from bicycles to phones to servers in data centers. ASML plays an important role in the global chip industry and is seen as an indispensable link.

This week is added: the news of the Chinese Ai-Chatbot Deepseek provided a lot of consternation In the tech sector and in particular at chip companies. We have succeeded in building a chatbot that is about as good as the best of OpenAi’s chatgpt, but needs much less computing power. That while it is precisely the idea that in the coming years only more very math -powerful – and expensive – computer chips are needed. And to be able to make those chips you need the ASML machines.

New boss

Today it is also the public baptism for Frenchman Christophe Fouquet, since April last year the new highest boss at ASML. Although he has been chairman of the board for more than eight months, he receives numerous questions from media from all over the world for the first time.

And they are not only about technology, but in recent years it is about the political world order that ASML has to relate to. Something in which his predecessor Peter Wennink had become very skilled at a certain moment. The expectation is that Fouquet will be different from his predecessor, who, certainly in his last years as CEO, did not bothered to warn the Netherlands.

