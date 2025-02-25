This article was last updated on February 25, 2025

Dutch CEO is already leaving Unilever again

After a year and a half, the Dutchman Hein Schumacher leaves as the highest boss at Unilever. The company announced this morning that he will be leaving the board at the end of this week.

The departure is unexpected. The commissioners at Unilever say they are satisfied with the results in 2024, they still think that more steps should be taken. Unilever has appointed the financial chief of Fernando Fernandez as successor. The company thinks that the Argentinian can make changes faster.

The appointment of the Dutchman a year and a half ago was striking. Since the end of 2020, Unilever no longer has a Dutch headquarters and it is one Fully British company With the head office in London.

Schumacher came over from the FrieslandCampina dairy group. He therefore resigns as a CEO and will officially leave the company in two months.

