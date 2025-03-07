This article was last updated on March 7, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Tata Steel is a fine of 140,000 euros for violating environmental rules

Tata Steel will receive a fine of 140,000 euros for violating the environmental rules in 2021 and 2022. The steel company from IJmuiden reported two incidents too late to the Environment Service, so that it could not occur fast enough.

On February 15, 2021, almost 36,000 cubic meters of cooking oven gas was released during maintenance work in the Sinterfabriek. The leak was discovered in the morning and should have been reported within 15 minutes. Tata Steel only did that late in the evening.

The court blames the steel company that emphasized recovery measures. Tata Steel also did too little to prevent strong cooking oven gas emissions.

Cover tape blown away

A year later, on January 31, 2022, a cover band of a filter installation at the Kooksgasfabriek blew away during a storm. The cover band ended up in a extractor truck. This incident should also have been reported to the Environment Service within 15 minutes, but that happened almost five hours later.

The Public Prosecution Service had demanded a fine of 200,000 euros against the steel company. The judge ruled that Tata must pay 150,000 euros, but withdrawn 10,000 euros from it because the violations took place years ago.

Reporting discipline improved

Tata Steel has admitted that errors have been made and has acknowledged that the emissions should not have happened, was noticed or reported too late. The company says that the procedures have been tightened and the reporting discipline has been improved.

The OM is going to study the verdict and says it is “not dissatisfied” with the statement. Tata also wants to study the ruling.

In 2023, Tata received two fines from More than 100,000 euros For the violation of the environmental rules.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.