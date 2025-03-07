This article was last updated on March 7, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Monday national strike at German airports

Next Monday, German airports will be stopped en masse. Employees at Munich, Frankfurt/Main, Hamburg and Düsseldorf, among others, put down the work, say The German trade union Verdi.

The union says that the collective bargaining negotiations with the employers have broken. The employees want a higher salary and a lower workload.

Staff at the airports of Stuttgart, Keulen/Bonn, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig-Halle also join the strike.

Flights canceled

Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany, expected Monday enormous disturbances. Travelers are advised to regularly check the status of their flight on the website of their airline.

At the end of February, two days had already been stopped at Munich airport, the second largest airport in the country. Most flights were then canceled.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.