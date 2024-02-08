Disney Ventures into the Gaming Industry with a Huge Investment in Epic Games

This article was last updated on February 8, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Walt Disney Company’s Investment in Epic Games

Walt Disney Company, the renowned American entertainment powerhouse, recently announced a strategic investment in Epic Games, the architects behind the hit computer game Fortnite. This massive acquisition cost Disney a staggering $1.5 billion. With a shared vision of creating an unprecedented “games and entertainment universe,” these two giants aim to revolutionize the gaming world by incorporating iconic characters, shows, and storylines from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and Pixar.

A Paradigm Shift in Disney’s Business Model

This investment signals Disney’s most significant foray into the gaming landscape and opens up numerous pathways for growth and diversification. Disney’s President, Bob Iger, revealed the grand plan encompasses an innovative shopping component which is expected to further foster user engagement.

Unleashing the Power of the “Unreal Engine“

The collaboration envisages putting the “UnrealEngine” developed by Epic Games at the forefront of their ventures. Initially designed for PC shooting games, this software has permeated into various other game genres and gained traction in the film and TV industry. The mutual sharing and gaming experiences will be intensified courtesy of this remarkable tech.

Epic Games: An Ongoing Legacy of Collaboration

Epic Games in its trajectory has a proven track record of collaborating with significant entertainment enterprises. Previous partnerships incorporating a combined investment of $2 billion from Sony and Kirkbi (investment arm of the Lego toy manufacturer’s family), resulted in a unique Lego version of Fortnite – an exclusive game playable within the Fortnite universe.

The Global Phenomenon of Fortnite

Since its launch in 2017 by Epic Games, Fortnite has metamorphosed into an online video gaming sensation. Available in six distinct yet interconnected versions, Fortnite’s premium offering, the Fortnite Battle Royale, offers a free-to-play experience where a maximum of 100 players compete to be the last one standing. Additional versions of Fortnite include ‘Save the World,’ a game where up to four players attempt to overcome zombie-like creatures, and ‘Fortnite Creative,’ which allows complete freedom for players to innovate their battle arenas and worlds. With the introduction of Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival developed in collaboration with Guitar Hero and Rock Band creator Harmonix, Fortnite continues to redefine the boundaries of online gaming. The specifics of Disney’s collaboration with Epic Games remain an exciting mystery. As players worldwide eagerly anticipate what could arise from this groundbreaking partnership, the possibilities are as endless as they are thrilling.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.