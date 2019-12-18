Nothing Compares To Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Conner was one of the most controversial – and melancholy – Irish singers of the 90’s. She shaved her head to rebel against traditional roles for women, wore shapeless clothing, and was usually angry about something either religious or political. In 1992 she famously tore up a picture of the Pope on SNL and SHOCKED Lorne Michaels and everyone else at the time. (Funny how not-so-sensational that seems now.) She railed against the Catholic church for sexually abusing children, but managed to get HERSELF ordained a priest. Maintaining that she is NOT bi-polar, Sinead converted to Islam last year – hence the traditional attire at a recent UK concert.

