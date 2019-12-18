Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in a Golden number as she attends the Global Gift Gala in Dubai

One of the most beautiful and fittest actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has been the most influential star not only nationally but also globally. Recently, she was shining bright at an award ceremony in Dubai and oh god! We are totally in awe as she looking like an absolute gift from the heavens, wrapped in gold.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted in Dubai for a global awards show. At the awards, she met the global stars Mona Kattan, Eva Longoria and Huda Kattan. Taking to her social media, she shared, "Global Gift Gala by @evalongoria @mariarbravo presented by @hudabeauty . such inspiring strong woman! Thank you @shaanmu @cstoledophoto @chandiniw @nicolasjebran for glamming me up!!".

View this post on Instagram

Global Gift Gala by @evalongoria @mariarbravo presented by @hudabeauty ❤️❤️❤️ such inspiring strong woman! Thank you @shaanmu @cstoledophoto @chandiniw @nicolasjebran for glamming me up!!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 18, 2019 at 12:18am PST

Jacqueline Fernandez was glowing in an off-shoulder bandeau drape short silhouette with a pair of diamond earrings and accessories with a pretty smile on her face which just completed her dazzling look. She is the one who has gone global and has influenced many people across the world.

Often hailed as a positive growth leader, Jacqueline has been an influential public figure in India who turned host for International pop sensation Katy Perry and Amanda Cerny on their recent visits to India and the actress shares a great equation with global influencers like Lilly Singh and Huda Kattan. Jacqueline will be seen next in Netflix Original, titled Mrs. Serial Killer.

Ever since the actress started her YouTube channel, she has been treating her fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix's movie Mrs. Serial Killer.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results