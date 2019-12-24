Chris Martin Undercover

Celebrities love winter in Aspen, partly because they can walk around all bundled up for the cold, and are rarely recognized. Coldplay singer Chris Martin took his daughter Apple (her mom is Gwyneth Paltrow) and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson shopping for Christmas, and they were pretty much ignored by other shoppers. Apple is fifteen and typically self-conscious – she gets upset when Gwyneth posts pictures of her without asking. Remember when Apple was born and her unusual name created a sensation? Now it seems perfectly normal! Lucky girl inherited the best traits from both parents…

