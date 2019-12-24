Time Flies: Kate Hudson And Her Son Ryder

It’s the end of the year – time for a little reminiscing. We remember when Kate Hudson had her first child Ryder – with her first husband musician Chris Robinson. When Ryder was a toddler Kate used to push him all over New York in a stroller and we made fun of her because he was perfectly capable of walking, and in fact growing too lanky for the stroller. We thought he should WALK, not be pushed around on wheels. She was not happy and many of her young mother fans complained to me that a stroller was an easy way to move a child around. We still hate strollers, especially on crowded sidewalks and stores, but Ryder is now 16 and taller than his mom. They are such good friends that Kate says she looks forward to going to bars with him when he’s old enough, because he’s “so much fun.” Today they shopped together in Aspen.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

